In Late Night Retribution, Trump Boots IG Who Alerted Congress To Whistleblower Complaint

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 27: President Donald Trump stops to talk to the media about the shooting in a California Mosque as he makes his way to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House as he travels to Green Bay Wisconsin for a campaign rally on April 27, 2019 in Washington, DC. The President was traveling on the night of the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)
April 4, 2020 12:53 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Late Friday night, President Donald Trump fired the inspector general of the intelligence community who alerted Congress to the whistleblower’s complaint, which touched off the inquiry that left the President impeached.

Trump notified the Senate and House Intelligence Communities of Michael Atkinson’s firing in a letter dated April 3. In the missive, obtained by Politico, Trump says that Atkinson will be removed in 30 days.

He wrote that he no longer has the “fullest confidence” in Atkinson, and will be putting forward a new nominee for Senate approval.


Per Politico, Atkinson was only informed of his firing on Friday and put on administrative leave.

Atkinson’s involvement with the whistleblower complaint kickstarted Trump’s impeachment process by bringing the whistleblower complaint to Congress’ attention.

Atkinson disagreed with then-acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire’s decision to seek the Justice Department’s counsel on the matter, rather than turn over the complaint directly to the intel committees.

The inspector general’s decision led to the inquiry that left Trump impeached, though ultimately acquitted by the Republican-majority Senate.

Democrats were immediately up in arms about Trump’s late-night firing.

From the chairman of the House Intelligence Community and ranking member on its Senate counterpart:

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
