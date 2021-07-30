In Single Tweet, Stefanik Celebrates Medicare And Medicaid, Rejects ‘Socialist’ Healthcare

Friday is the 56th anniversary of Medicare and Medicaid, and the third-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), weighed in with a doozy of a take.

Today’s Anniversary of Medicare & Medicaid reminds us to reflect on the critical role these programs have played to protect the healthcare of millions of families. To safeguard our future, we must reject Socialist healthcare schemes. https://t.co/mOdUuX7THT — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) July 30, 2021

What separates Medicare and Medicaid, government programs that cover health care costs for the elderly and poor, from socialism? Republicans asked that exact question in the ’60s.

In 1961, Ronald Reagan warned that if the proposals for “socialized medicine” (Medicare) passed, “you and I are going to spend our sunset years telling our children, and our children’s children, what it once was like in America when men were free.” https://t.co/j6vzT41PqQ — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) July 30, 2021

Democrats piled on.

Totally agree. In fact, to further protect Medicare from socialism, let’s strengthen it to include dental, vision, hearing, & mental healthcare and then allow all Americans to enjoy its benefits. Trust me, Medicare for All is the #1 thing you can do to own the socialists. https://t.co/iqmPDV3Cy6 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 30, 2021