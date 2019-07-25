Omar’s GOP Challenger Was Arrested For Allegedly Shoplifting At A Target

Danielle Stella, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN)’s Republican challenger, has apparently had a few run-ins with the law this year.

According to court filings as detailed by the Guardian, Danielle Stella was arrested twice this year on shoplifting charges.

Stella was first arrested on January 8 for allegedly stealing items valued up to $2,327.97 from Target. Then she was arrested again on April 28 for allegedly shoplifting $40.46 worth of “cat merchandise” and cat food from a grocery store.

“I am not guilty of these crimes,” Stella told the Guardian. “In this country I am innocent until proven guilty and that is the law.”

Under the “Immigration” section on Stella’s campaign site, the candidate writes that she doesn’t support illegal immigration because “I believe in the laws of the land, authored and enacted by Congress.”

Stella’s social media presence also indicated that the Republican may be a QAnon conspiracy theory supporter, though a former staffer claimed it’s all an act to attract voters.