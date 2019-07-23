Ilhan Omar’s GOP Challenger Is Apparently A QAnon Conspiracy Theorist

Meet Danielle Stella. She’s a Republican running against Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) who also seems to follow the conspiracy theory that President Donald Trump faked collusion with Russia in an effort to get Robert Mueller to take down the “deep state.”

Yeah, it’s a lot.

Stella launched her campaign earlier last month, and people were quick to notice her ties to QAnon, especially on Twitter.

Hi Danielle @2020MNCongress Is it possible clarify whether or not you consider yourself affiliated with QAnon? The "Q" necklace in your recent photo may stand for "Queen." But your use of the "WWG1WGA" hashtag, follows, and likes suggests a Q affiliation. Thanks for your time. pic.twitter.com/mNmqqfkz7l — Travis View (@travis_view) July 23, 2019

The hashtag #WWG1WGA stands for “Where we go one, we go all,” the rallying cry for QAnon supporters.

Even one of her announcement tweets featured a selfie of her wearing a “Q” necklace:

Minnesota District 5, I'm challenging @IlhanMN for this seat, to serve the great men, women and children. I will fight for everyone's voice to be heard. https://t.co/5qDT8h24ww #Stella2020 #StandUnited #IlhanMustGo pic.twitter.com/X5jpwyqvQs — Danielle Stella (@2020MNCongress) July 23, 2019

But a former staffer for Stella’s campaign, Jodi Larson, told the Daily Beast that the candidate’s apparent support for the conspiracy theory was all an act.

She said Stella wears the Q necklace “to get attention.”

“She tries to portray herself as she supports [QAnon], but she doesn’t even understand it,” Larson said.