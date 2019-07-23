Latest
Ilhan Omar’s GOP Challenger Is Apparently A QAnon Conspiracy Theorist

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America
By
July 23, 2019 6:02 pm
Meet Danielle Stella. She’s a Republican running against Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) who also seems to follow the conspiracy theory that President Donald Trump faked collusion with Russia in an effort to get Robert Mueller to take down the “deep state.”

Yeah, it’s a lot.

Stella launched her campaign earlier last month, and people were quick to notice her ties to QAnon, especially on Twitter.

The hashtag #WWG1WGA stands for “Where we go one, we go all,” the rallying cry for QAnon supporters.

Even one of her announcement tweets featured a selfie of her wearing a “Q” necklace:

But a former staffer for Stella’s campaign, Jodi Larson, told the Daily Beast that the candidate’s apparent support for the conspiracy theory was all an act.

She said Stella wears the Q necklace “to get attention.”

“She tries to portray herself as she supports [QAnon], but she doesn’t even understand it,” Larson said.

