ICYMI: Weekend Reads From TPM

The Flynn Case Gets Weirder
- The judge overseeing Michael Flynn’s criminal case appointed a retired judge to brief him on whether the former national security adviser should be held in criminal contempt of court.
- The appointed judge, John Gleeson, successfully prosecuted mob boss “Teflon Don” John Gotti. Gleeson was formerly a federal prosecutor in New York.
- What’s the right-wing conspiracy about “unmasking” Flynn all about? Josh Kovensky digs in.
Sparks Fly On Capitol Hill — Some Over Zoom
- Dr. Anthony Fauci told a Senate panel that the United States’ COVID-19 death toll is likely much higher than the current official count.
- Fauci also tussled with Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) over whether he considered himself the “end-all” authority on the coronavirus.
- Sen. Mitt Romeny (R-UT) took the Trump administration to task over its record on COVID-19 testing.
- Dr. Rick Bright, a vaccine expert and government whistleblower, told a House panel that a coronavirus vaccine will likely take longer than 12-18 months. He also asserted that there’s no “master plan” for confronting the COVID-19 crisis.
Your Weekend Deep Dive
- Matt Shuham takes a long look at The Federalist’s COVID-19 coverage. The conservative website, Shuham writes, “has been at the vanguard of the backlash against COVID-19 public health orders.”