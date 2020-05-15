Latest
UNITED STATES - APRIL 13: Rep. Ted Yoho, R-Fla., talks with reporters at the base of the House steps after the last votes of the week on April 13, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
1 hour ago
GOP Rep, Florida Man Says ‘There’s Just No Need’ To Wear A Mask Around The Capitol
LYNCHBURG, VA - DECEMBER 10: during a convocation at the Vines Center on the campus of Liberty University on Thursday December 10, 2015 in Lynchburg, VA. (Photo by Matt McClain/ The Washington Post)
2 hours ago
Criminal Trespass Charges Dropped Against Two Journos Who Reported At Liberty U
President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the National Republican Congressional Committee March Dinner at the National Building Museum on March 20, 2018 in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
4 hours ago
‘Vaccine Or No Vaccine,’ Trump Wants US Reopen Because COVID ‘Will Go Away’

ICYMI: Weekend Reads From TPM

By TPM Staff
|
May 15, 2020 5:29 p.m.

The Flynn Case Gets Weirder

Sparks Fly On Capitol Hill — Some Over Zoom

Your Weekend Deep Dive

 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30