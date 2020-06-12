Latest
2 hours ago
One Month After Reopening, AZ Sees Record COVID Case Growth, ICUs Nearing Capacity
2 hours ago
Tulsa Reverend Is ‘Disgusted’ By Trump Campaign Rally On Juneteenth
4 hours ago
Perpetually Wrong Man Shares Good News About COVID

ICYMI: TPM’s Week In Review

By TPM Staff
|
June 12, 2020 6:12 p.m.

Bad News For Michael Flynn?

Trump Stands Alone On Confederate Icons

‘Unskew The Polls’ Is Baaaack!

  • The awesome — and amusing — “unskew the polls” movement is back in the headlines after President Trump hired a pollster to help explain away some bad numbers.
  • Kate Riga dug into the crusade’s rich history. It came to the fore back in 2012, when Republicans claimed that polls showing Barack Obama besting Mitt Romney were “skewed” because there weren’t enough Republican respondents.
  • Trump ratcheted things up a notch by demanding CNN apologize for and retract a poll that showed him trailing Biden by nearly 15 points.

Is this feature useful? Let us know

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30