ICYMI: Catch Up On The Week’s News From TPM

By TPM Staff
|
May 29, 2020 5:51 p.m.

The Killing Of George Floyd

The Great Twitter Freakout

  • Twitter debuted a new feature earlier this week. It has attached fact-checks and warnings to some of Trump’s most egregious tweets.
  • Trump accused Twitter of interfering in the 2020 election by attaching a fact-check label to one of his tweets about mail-in voting.
  • Trump ultimately signed an executive order aimed at social media companies. TPM’s Josh Kovensky has all the information you need to know about the rather toothless effort.

Trump’s War On Mail-In Voting Ramps Up

