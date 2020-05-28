Latest
37 mins ago
Two Weeks After Firing The Watchdog Probing Saudi Arms Sales, Trump Eyes Another Sale
3 hours ago
Points For Trying? WH Says Trump’s ‘Intent’ Is To Tell The Truth
4 hours ago
Police Chief Groups Offer Varying Levels Of Criticism For George Floyd’s Killing

Fox Host Calls Out Press Sec’s Vote-By-Mail Double Standard: ‘Why Is It OK For You To Do It?’

(Screenshot: Fox News/Snapstream)
By
|
May 28, 2020 12:56 p.m.

Fox News host Ed Henry pressed White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany to explain on Thursday why it was kosher for her to vote-by-mail no less than 11 times in the past decade while President Donald Trump demands the average voter be prohibited from doing the same.

During an interview with McEnany, Henry brought up the Tampa Bay Times report that revealed she had mailed in her ballot in every single Florida election she’s voted in since 2010, exposing yet another double standard in the Trump administration’s opposition to mail-in voting and false claims of election fraud (Trump himself voted by mail in Florida’s primary election in March).

“So why is it okay for you to do it?” the Fox News host asked. “I understand you’re traveling and you’re in a different city, but how can we be assured that your votes were counted accurately, but when other people do it, it’s fraud?”

McEnany argued that Americans are “absolutely entitled to request an absentee ballot and to cast your ballot by mail” if they’re “working out of state” and their “domicile is in a different state.”

“I’m entitled to that. The average viewer watching is entitled to that,” the White House press secretary said. “The President has no qualms with that. He’s for absentee voting for a reason.”

“What he’s not for is mass mail-in voting, what [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi’s asking for, which we know is subject to fraud,” she added (there is no proof voting by mail leads to election fraud).

McEnany also falsely claimed that the 112 percent of registered voters in L.A. County, California is evidence of potential voter fraud, a conservative talking point that has been debunked by California’s election officials.

The officials point out that the figure touted by right-wingers includes “inactive voters,” or California residents who either moved or passed away and therefore do not receive election materials.

Watch McEnany below:

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30