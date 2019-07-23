Latest
1 hour ago
Ilhan Omar’s GOP Challenger Is Apparently A QAnon Conspiracy Theorist
2 hours ago
READ: House Emoluments Probe Heats Up With Demand For Mar-a-Lago Docs
3 hours ago
Trump Claims Article 2 Gives Him ‘The Right To Do Whatever I Want As President’
news Immigration

Border Patrol And ICE Detained A US-Born Citizen For Over Three Weeks

on October 14, 2015 in Northridge, California.
John Moore/Getty Images North America
By
July 23, 2019 7:02 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Over three weeks ago, Customs and Border Patrol agents arrested an 18-year-old American citizen who was born in Texas, and he was held under the custody of the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agency until Tuesday.

Francisco Erwin Galicia was traveling with his younger brother from their hometown of Edinburg, Texas up north to the city of Ranger when they reached a CBP checkpoint, their mother told the Dallas Morning News.

Although Galicia, who was born in Dallas, provided the agents with a Texas ID, officers arrested him and his brother (who is undocumented) anyway.

After spending three weeks in CBP custody without access to a phone, Galicia was transferred to an ICE facility on Saturday. He was finally released on Tuesday afternoon, according to his mother.

Claudia Galan, Galicia’s lawyer, told the Morning News she tried to show Galicia’s birth certificate to CBP agents last week, but he remained in custody regardless.

Galicia’s brother, Marlon, signed a voluntary deportation form after being detained for two days because he wanted to be able to talk to his family.

2020 candidate Beto O’Rourke, who served as a Texas congressman, applauded Galicia’s release as “good news” but pointed out that the incident never should’ve happened at all.

Galan and CBP did not respond to TPM’s request for comment at the time of publishing.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: