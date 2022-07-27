Latest
Report: Hutchinson Cooperated With The DOJ’s Jan. 6 Investigation

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 28: Cassidy Hutchinson, a top former aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testifies during the sixth hearing by the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack... WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 28: Cassidy Hutchinson, a top former aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testifies during the sixth hearing by the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol in the Cannon House Office Building on June 28, 2022 in Washington, DC. The bipartisan committee, which has been gathering evidence for almost a year related to the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol, is presenting its findings in a series of televised hearings. On January 6, 2021, supporters of former President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol Building during an attempt to disrupt a congressional vote to confirm the electoral college win for President Joe Biden. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) MORE LESS
July 27, 2022 2:52 p.m.

Cassidy Hutchinson, former top aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, has reportedly cooperated with the Justice Department’s Jan. 6 investigation, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Hutchinson’s reported cooperation follows her shocking testimony during the Jan. 6 Select Committee’s public hearing last month. Hutchinson was contacted by the DOJ after her public testimony, sources told ABC News.

The extent of her cooperation is unclear.

News of Hutchinson’s reported assistance with the DOJ’s Jan. 6 probe comes the same week reports surfaced about top advisers to former Vice President Mike Pence — his ex-chief of staff Marc Short and legal counsel Greg Jacob — appearing before a grand jury under subpoena in Washington in connection with the DOJ’s Jan. 6 probe, which has appeared to ramp up in recent weeks.

Hutchinson’s reported cooperation also comes as several members of the Jan. 6 Select Committee urge the DOJ to open a criminal investigation into former President Trump. The calls for a criminal probe came after the panel’s eighth public hearing last week, which featured witness testimony about Trump’s refusal to issue a public statement demanding that his supporters leave the Capitol on Jan. 6.

During her public testimony, Hutchinson offered a stunning firsthand account of Trump and his allies’ behavior in the days leading up to and on Jan. 6. Hutchinson testified that Meadows and others in Trump’s circle anticipated violence prior to Jan. 6 and revealed more about the ways in which Trump encouraged it privately.

Hutchinson also recalled Trump demanding that the Secret Service get rid of metal detectors at the “Stop the Steal” rally on the Ellipse that preceded the Capitol insurrection. Hutchinson testified that Trump want his armed supporters to move closer to the stage in order to make the crowd appear larger.

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
