House GOPers Call Out Trump Over His Warm Wishes For Ghislaine Maxwell

Two House Republicans on Wednesday morning condemned President Trump for offering well wishes to Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite accused of being an accomplice to the late-sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s decades-long abuse of underage girls.

During his first press conference since April — that was billed as an update from the administration on the coronavirus pandemic, but functioned more like a reality TV-style comeback episode — Trump told reporters “I just wish her well, frankly” when asked whether he believes Maxwell will turn in “powerful men” after pleading not guilty to sex crime and perjury charges.

Prosecutors allege Maxwell helped Epstein in the mid-1990s recruit young girls into an operation that forced them into engaging in sexual acts. Maxwell’s trial is scheduled to begin in July 2021.

On Wednesday morning, two House Republicans expressed disdain for Trump’s nod to Maxwell from a national public platform.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) tweeted that the President’s remarks during his press conference were “unacceptably obtuse” given Maxwell’s charges are among “the most morally depraved of crimes.”

This is unacceptably obtuse for a woman accused of the most morally depraved of crimes, @realDonaldTrump. She needs to be severely punished… and justice must be served for the girls she abused. For ALL involved. https://t.co/IslnKso0Gg — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) July 22, 2020

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) similarly tweeted on Wednesday morning that the President “needs to say” that Maxwell is “despicable.”

She is despicable and he needs to say that. https://t.co/wuoxwLV89a — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) July 22, 2020

Trump has been photographed with Epstein and Maxwell in the past, as have many other prominent politicians and public figures. Epstein died of suicide after he was brought into federal custody last year where he was being held pending a trial on federal sex trafficking charges.