Latest
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 22: Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani arrives at Trump Tower, November 22, 2016 in New York City. President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
26 mins ago
Giuliani Is ‘Weighing’ Whether To Appear For Testimony, Says He Has ‘Tapes’ To Share
29 mins ago
Absent A War Room, Trump Runs Impeachment Defense From His Twitter
14 hours ago
Fox News Business Host Says Trump’s Demand To See Whistleblower Is ‘Outrageous’

House Lawyers Think Redactions In Mueller Report Reveal That Trump Lied

By
|
October 1, 2019 8:41 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Lawyers for the House of Representative revealed in a Monday filing that they have reason to believe that grand jury redactions from the Mueller report lay out that President Donald Trump lied about his ignorance of his campaign’s interactions with WikiLeaks.

According to Politico, the lawyers are trying to get their hands on the grand jury materials, which have been kept secret.

The lawyers say that understanding Trump’s motives for trying to interfere with former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe “may also be relevant to the House’s investigation of the president’s solicitation of Ukrainian interference in the 2020 election.”

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: