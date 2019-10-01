House Lawyers Think Redactions In Mueller Report Reveal That Trump Lied

Lawyers for the House of Representative revealed in a Monday filing that they have reason to believe that grand jury redactions from the Mueller report lay out that President Donald Trump lied about his ignorance of his campaign’s interactions with WikiLeaks.

According to Politico, the lawyers are trying to get their hands on the grand jury materials, which have been kept secret.

The lawyers say that understanding Trump’s motives for trying to interfere with former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe “may also be relevant to the House’s investigation of the president’s solicitation of Ukrainian interference in the 2020 election.”