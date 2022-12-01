House Judiciary GOP Deletes Pro Kanye-Trump Tweet After Rapper Says ‘I Like Hitler’

So this was the last straw.

Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, appeared on Alex Jones’ far-right conspiracy theory swamp show InfoWars on Thursday and unapologetically praised Adolf Hitler. The shocking remarks, which even the far-right troll Jones tried to steer West away from saying, were apparently a bridge too far for some House Republicans.

During the InfoWars show, West began to acclaim Hitler after Jones tried to defend the rapper’s recent antisemitic statements. West and former President Donald Trump made headlines over the Thanksgiving holiday for having dinner with far-right leader and white nationalist Nick Fuentes at Mar-A-Lago last week. And Ye has experienced intense backlash recently for making antisemetic remarks, leading to his Twitter account being suspended last month and Adidas dropping his profitable Yeezy shoeline.

“You’re not Hitler,” Jones said. “You’re not a Nazi.”

“Well, I see good things about Hitler,” West said from behind a black mask that covered his entire face. “Every human being has value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

During the show an out-of-character Jones seemed to be caught off-guard by West’s comments, and tried to change the subject multiple times. But the rapper kept going.

“They did good things too,” West said of the Nazis, as Jones tried to change the subject. “We’ve got to stop dissing the Nazis all the time.”

Jones even questioned if West was actually behind the mask at one point.

“I don’t like Nazis,” Jones said. “I like Hitler,” West replied.

Shortly after Ye’s comments, writer and filmmaker Matt Fulton noted that the House Judiciary GOP Twitter account had just deleted, seemingly sometime this afternoon, a tweet from October 2022 that said, “Kanye. Elon. Trump.” Fulton noticed the tweet was deleted a few minutes after he retweeted the tweet from earlier this fall, saying, “Easily one of the greatest tweets of all time at this point.”

One twitter user even caught the moment the tweet disappeared on camera.