House Intel Committee To Vote On Approving Impeachment Probe Report On Tuesday

The House Intelligence Committee is slated to hold a vote to approve its report on the impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening.
According to the committee’s schedule, the vote will be held on Tuesday at 6:00 PM EST.
Politico and the Associated Press reported on Sunday that committee members will begin reviewing a draft of the report on Monday.
The House Judiciary Committee, led by committee chair Jerry Nadler (D-NY), will then hold its own impeachment hearing on Wednesday as part of its process to draw up articles of impeachment.