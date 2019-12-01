House Intel Committee To Vote On Approving Impeachment Probe Report On Tuesday

Latest
December 1, 2019 9:54 a.m.
The House Intelligence Committee is slated to hold a vote to approve its report on the impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening.

According to the committee’s schedule, the vote will be held on Tuesday at 6:00 PM EST.

Politico and the Associated Press reported on Sunday that committee members will begin reviewing a draft of the report on Monday.

The House Judiciary Committee, led by committee chair Jerry Nadler (D-NY), will then hold its own impeachment hearing on Wednesday as part of its process to draw up articles of impeachment.

Cristina Cabrera
