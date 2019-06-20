‘It’s A Disaster’: House GOPers Fret About NRCC’s Fundraising Efforts

Some Republicans are starting to panic about their chances of winning back the House — especially without a fundraising apparatus to match the Democrats’ ActBlue, an online vehicle that has been hugely successful in raking in small-scale donations.

According to Politico, Republicans have dreamed up “Win Red” to compete with ActBlue, but the apparatus is still not up and running, to the chagrin of vulnerable lawmakers.

“I would have hoped it would be launched by now. Because I do believe sooner is better than later,” GOP Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY) told Politico. “It’s a real concern by a lot of members…This needs to get done.”

National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Tom Emmer tried to soothe the frantic caucus, telling them Wednesday that reports of disfunction or ill-preparedness for the elections were fabricated.

Not everyone’s buying it.

“It’s a disaster what is going on across the street at NRCC,” one GOP lawmaker told Politico. “Their communication is bad. Some of the stuff is bizarrely overly aggressive. They’re not raising the money. They don’t have buy-in from members. And it’s getting worse.”