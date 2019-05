The House Freedom Caucus on Monday night formally condemned Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI), one of its founding members, for calling for President Trump’s actions “impeachable.”

According to Politico, the group did not vote on whether or not to remove Amash from the caucus — he apparently doesn’t show up much anymore anyway.

Amash’s words have drawn a primary challenger and Trump’s fury, neither of which has seemed to faze the libertarian, who doubled down Monday on Twitter.