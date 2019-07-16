Latest
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, stands by as reporters speak to attendees of the event combatting drug demand and the opioid crisis, outside the West Wing of the White House, on Thursday October 26th, 2017. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
12 hours ago
Conway Defies Oversight Committee Subpoena On Trump’s Orders
The Twitter timeline of US president Donald Trump is seen on 29 June, 2017, in Bydgoszcz,Poland after he insulted TV show host Mika Brzezinski on the platform claiming he was bullied by Mrs. Brzezinski and her co-hosts on their show Morning Joe on MSNBC. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto)
13 hours ago
Twitter Refuses To Do Anything About Trump’s Racist Tweets
14 hours ago
No Holding Back: Rep. Ilhan Omar Tears Into Trump Over His Racist Attacks
news

READ: House Dems’ Resolution Condemning Trump’s Racist Tweets

AFP/Getty Images
By
July 16, 2019 7:43 am

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced Monday that some House Democrats born abroad were introducing a resolution to condemn President Donald Trump’s racist comments aimed at four congresswomen of color.

Per Politico, the vote on the resolution will take place around 7 p.m. ET Tuesday.

Trump tweeted over the weekend that Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” All four lawmakers are American citizens, and all but one — Omar, who came over to the United States from Somalia as a teenager — were born here as well.

Read the resolution here:

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: