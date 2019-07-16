READ: House Dems’ Resolution Condemning Trump’s Racist Tweets

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced Monday that some House Democrats born abroad were introducing a resolution to condemn President Donald Trump’s racist comments aimed at four congresswomen of color.

Per Politico, the vote on the resolution will take place around 7 p.m. ET Tuesday.

Trump tweeted over the weekend that Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” All four lawmakers are American citizens, and all but one — Omar, who came over to the United States from Somalia as a teenager — were born here as well.

Read the resolution here: