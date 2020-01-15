Latest
House Dems Release New Tranche Of Evidence From Giuliani Pal Lev Parnas

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 23: Lev Parnas arrives at federal court for an arraignment hearing on October 23, 2019 in New York City. Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, along with Andrey Kukushkin and David Correia, are associate... NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 23: Lev Parnas arrives at federal court for an arraignment hearing on October 23, 2019 in New York City. Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, along with Andrey Kukushkin and David Correia, are associates of Rudy Giuliani who have been arrested for allegedly conspiring to circumvent federal campaign finance laws in schemes to funnel foreign money to U.S. candidates running for office at the federal and state levels. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By and
|
January 15, 2020 5:48 p.m.
House Democrats on Wednesday released a second, much larger trove of documents from Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas.

The records included text messages, photos and other communications Parnas exchanged with key players in the Ukraine scandal, including the former Ukrainian prosecutors general Yuriy Lutsenko and Viktor Shokin.

Much of the documents aren’t in English, but Parnas also exchanges messages with the oil billionaire and Republican donor Harry Sargeant III and Joseph Ahearn, who Politico identified as an official at the pro-Trump America First Action PAC.

Parnas and his business associate Igor Fruman were arrested in October and charged with a scheme to violate campaign finance laws. Parnas has sought to share evidence collected in his case with House impeachment investigators, and some of it has started to be released publicly. A first document dump came Tuesday.

The records in Wednesday’s tranche appear in Tuesday’s, but there is compelling new material, as well — including Lutsenko talking with Parnas about issues at the center of the impeachment charges against President Donald Trump.


In another conversation in March, Ahearn, the America First Action official, asked Parnas, “What should I send don to tweet.” Parnas later sent Ahearn an article and tells the PAC official, “Have jr retweet it.” “Sent,” Ahearn replied.

In another message string, Parnas spoke with Tommy Hicks Jr., who was then also involved with American First Action. “Driving Rudy now,” Parnas told Hicks.

Hicks encouraged Parnas to listen to a segment of a One America News Network show while driving.

“Wow this is exactly what we’ve been saying,” Parnas wrote.

The records also reveal a deeper connection than has been previously acknowledged between Parnas and Sargeant.

Sargeant has denied a scheme reportedly pursued by Parnas and Fruman to export American gas to Ukraine, but several times in the messages between Parnas and Sargeant, the men discuss financial matters.

“I’m meeting with Rudy in 15-20 min I need to know what I’m talking about we have people scheduled to meet on Saturday in Vienna,” Parnas wrote to Sargeant on April 1o, after complaining that a trip had been cancelled.

“Just becoming expensive flying u guys everywhere LEV” Sargeant responded.

Read the documents here.

Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
