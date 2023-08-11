Latest
4 hours ago
Judge Repeatedly Reminds Lawyers Trump Will Be Treated Like Any Criminal Defendant
7 hours ago
Right Wingers Furious That The FBI Killed A Man Threatening Biden. Trump’s Truth Social Tipped Agency Off
1 day ago
5th Circuit Judges Liken Government To Mob, Say It ‘Strong-Armed’ Social Media Companies

House Dems Call On Garland To Investigate Thomas For Failing To Report Lavish Gifts

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 26: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks during a House Oversight Committee hearing (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
By
|
August 11, 2023 5:16 p.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

A group of House Democrats led by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) called on Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate Justice Clarence Thomas for failing to report lavish gifts in a Friday afternoon letter. 

“Justice Thomas’s consistent failure to disclose gifts and benefits from industry magnates and wealthy, politically active executives highlights a blatant disregard for judicial ethics as well as apparent legal violations,” they write.

In addition to Ocasio-Cortez, the letter is signed by Reps. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Ted Lieu (D-CA), Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and Hank Johnson (D-GA).

The letter lists many of the trips and treats Thomas has been gifted by the likes of billionaire Harland Crow. 

“All told, Thomas has received at least 38 destination vacations, 26 private jet flights, eight helicopter flights, VIP passes to sporting events, stays at luxury resorts, and an invitation to an exclusive golf club,” they write. “The total value of the undisclosed trips given to Thomas since his appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court in 1991 is estimated to be several million dollars, according to ProPublica.”

The group points out that violations of the Ethics in Government Act’s disclosure requirements “can carry both civil and criminal legal penalties.”

Thomas’ luxe treatment at the hands of benefactors, some of whom have had business before the Court and many of whom operate in right-wing political and legal circles, has been revealed in a steady drip since ProPublica broke the news of his decades of Crow-sponsored vacations in April. 

Most recently, the outlet compiled a list of the dozens of other billionaire-sponsored luxury vacations he’s taken. 

Justice Samuel Alito, too, has enjoyed high class Alaskan salmon fishing thanks to billionaire Paul Singer, who is a prolific donor to Republican causes and has had business disputes involving his hedge fund before the Court. 

Thomas and Alito have both insisted that they’ve done nothing wrong, and the political right has quickly closed ranks around them. Alito tried to pre-but the article about his escapades in the Wall Street Journal

Some members of Congress, including Senate Judiciary Committee chair Dick Durbin (D-IL) have made half-hearted gestures at holding the justices accountable. But with a Republican House and Senate filibuster, a bill that would impose a code of ethics on the Supreme Court — one of the least aggressive and most popular forms of Court reform — will almost certainly not become law this term.  

Read the letter here:

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and cohost of the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: