news Immigration

Kids’ Magazine ‘Highlights’ Blasts Trump Admin’s Treatment Of Child Migrants

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP
By
June 26, 2019 3:34 pm

Kent Johnson, the CEO of children’s magazine “Highlights,” on Tuesday torched the Trump administration’s “unconscionable” policies of stuffing child migrants in squalid detention centers and separating them from their families.

“Our company’s core belief, stated each month in Highlights magazine, is that ‘Children are the world’s most important people,'” Johnson said in a statement posted on Highlights’ Twitter account. “This is a belief about ALL children.”

“With this core belief in our minds and hearts, we denounce the practice of separating immigrant children from their families and urge our government to cease this activity, which is unconscionable and causes irreparable damage to young lives,” he continued.

Johnson wrote that the denunciation was about “human decency, plain and simple,” not a political statement about immigration policy.

“Let our children draw strength and inspiration from our collective display of moral courage,” Johnson wrote. “They’re watching.”

The overcrowded child detention centers, a result of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on asylum-seekers, have recently been exposed as filthy with rotting food and no soap given to the kids. Despite the children being held in such poor conditions, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials have been rejecting donations of food and humanitarian supplies.

Meanwhile, Trump continues to blame Democrats for the crisis, saying that the problem could be fixed if they agreed to tighter immigration restrictions.

