Hennepin County Medical Examiner Determines George Floyd’s Death Was A Homicide

June 2, 2020 8:49 a.m.

The Hennepin County medical examiner’s office updated the autopsy report of George Floyd, who was died after white police officer Derek Chauvin dug his knee into Floyd’s neck for over five minutes, to rule his death as a homicide on Monday.

The report states Floyd’s cause of death was caused by “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression.”

“Manner of death: Homicide,” the medical examiner wrote.

The report was released after George Floyd’s family commissioned an independent autopsy that determined Floyd had died as a result of “asphyxiation from sustained pressure.”

The examiner’s previous report in the criminal complaint against Chauvin, who has been charged with third-degree murder for Floyd’s death, had stated that the autopsy “revealed no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation.”

A video of the incident shows Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck as Floyd gasps for air and tells the officer that he can’t breathe.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
