Heckler-In-Chief: Trump Runs Amok As Biden Tries Direct Appeal To Voters

In the first half hour of the first presidential debate of the 2020 general election, President Donald Trump hardly let former Vice President Joe Biden — or, even, moderator Chris Wallace — get a word in edgewise.

Frustrated, Biden often simply spoke while facing the camera directly, rather than Trump or Wallace.

“Do you believe for a moment what he’s telling you?” Biden said at one point, addressing the camera after Trump asserted that he’d spoken “to the scientists in charge, and they’ll have the [COVID-19 vaccine] very soon.”

Biden Asks Voters: 'Do You Believe For A Moment What He's Telling You?' pic.twitter.com/BJXphGilWa — Matt Shuham (@mattshuham) September 30, 2020

Trump’s strategy, as it often is during contentious interviews, appeared to be simply talking over any inconvenient questions or effective attacks.

Most notably, when Wallace attempted to ask him about his attempt to eliminate Obamacare in federal court without a plan to replace it, Trump tried to smother the question entirely.

Fox News' Chris Wallace reminds Trump that he is the moderator of the debate pic.twitter.com/8hMI67mvWD — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) September 30, 2020

Wallace at times got Trump to follow the debate’s rules and allow Biden time to answer. But Trump appeared frustrated at not being allowed to speak unfettered.

“I guess I’m debating you, not him,” he said to Wallace, after the moderator managed to get his health care question in.

Biden was more blunt.

“Would you shut up, man?” he said at one point, before calling Trump “unpresidential.”