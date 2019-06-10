HBO Cancels ‘Vice News Tonight,’ Ex-NY Post CEO To Take The Helm At Vice

HBO has cancelled “Vice News Tonight” and the former CEO of the New York Post has been tapped to “create expanded platform opportunities,” according to a Monday report from the Hollywood Reporter.

The premium cable channel had partnered with Vice Media for seven years.

“It’s important to remember that Vice News is an entire business division, not just one show on one platform with limited U.S. distribution,” Vice News CEO Dubuc wrote in a memo to her employees. “And in a time of media consolidation, this is a business that is growing.”

“Vice News Tonight” was widely praised for its documentary on the Charlottesville white nationalist rally in 2017.

The show is scheduled to wrap up in September.

Dubuc also hired Jesse Angelo, the former CEO and chairman of the New York Post, to oversee Vice’s digital, news and TV content.