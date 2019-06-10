Latest
4 mins ago
French Reports: Trump-Macron ‘Friendship’ Tree Dies
42 mins ago
Trump Furthers Far-Right Conspiracy That Tech Companies Are Out To Get Him
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES - 2019/04/27: A photo of Chief Executive and Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre, chief lobbyist and principal political strategist for the Institute for Legislative Action Chris Cox and former NRA president Oliver North, is displayed on the Indiana Convention Center during the third day of the National Rifle Association convention. (Photo by Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
46 mins ago
In Widening Corruption Scandal, NRA Accused Of Funneling Funds To Board Members
news

HBO Cancels ‘Vice News Tonight,’ Ex-NY Post CEO To Take The Helm At Vice

on February 1, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Mario Tama/Getty Images North America
By
June 10, 2019 10:47 am

HBO has cancelled “Vice News Tonight” and the former CEO of the New York Post has been tapped to “create expanded platform opportunities,” according to a Monday report from the Hollywood Reporter.

The premium cable channel had partnered with Vice Media for seven years.

“It’s important to remember that Vice News is an entire business division, not just one show on one platform with limited U.S. distribution,” Vice News CEO Dubuc wrote in a memo to her employees. “And in a time of media consolidation, this is a business that is growing.”

“Vice News Tonight” was widely praised for its documentary on the Charlottesville white nationalist rally in 2017.

The show is scheduled to wrap up in September.

Dubuc also hired Jesse Angelo, the former CEO and chairman of the New York Post, to oversee Vice’s digital, news and TV content.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: