Harris Calls Out RNC’s ‘One Purpose’: ‘To Soothe Donald Trump’s Ego’

Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks on President Donald Trump’s failure to contain COVID-19 in Washington, DC on August 27, 2020. (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
August 27, 2020 4:27 p.m.

On the day of President Donald Trump’s official address at the Republican National Convention (RNC) on Thursday night, Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) jabbed at the convention’s focus on praising Trump over addressing the issues.

As she was delivering counter-remarks to Trump’s upcoming acceptance speech, Harris laid out how systemic racism, COVID-19 and widespread economic hardships caused by the pandemic are devastating the country.

“That is the reality of America right now,” the vice presidential candidate declared. “A reality completely absent from this week’s Republican National Convention.”

“Because unlike the Democratic convention, which was very clear-eyed about the challenges we are facing and how we will tackle them, the Republican convention is designed for one purpose: to soothe Donald Trump’s ego,” she said. “To make him feel good.”

Harris argued that “its most basic level,” Trump “doesn’t understand the presidency.”

“He thinks it’s all about him,” she said. “Well, it’s not. It’s about you. It’s all about of us, the people.”

Watch Harris below:

