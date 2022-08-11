Antifa Hannity Declares His ‘Love’ For FBI Has Been ‘Destroyed’

Fox News personality Sean Hannity suddenly thinks that the FBI sucks, actually, after the FBI executed a raid on ex-President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort earlier this week.

During his program on Wednesday night, Hannity accused the FBI – which he apparently had previously “revered” for “decades” – of “blatantly targeting our fellow Americans for their political beliefs” and claimed that the bureau’s “reputation has been shattered.”

“If you listen to my radio show, watch this show, you know my love of law enforcement, it has now been pretty much utterly destroyed,” the Fox host declared.

Hannity’s newfound disillusionment with the FBI reflects the 180 supposed back-the-blue conservatives have spun in their outrage over the bombshell raid on Mar-a-Lago, where agents seized boxes of White House records that Trump had improperly squirreled away.

“DEFUND THE FBI” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) screeched via Twitter on Monday.