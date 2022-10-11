Latest
3 hours ago
DOJ Calls Trump Declassification Bluff In SCOTUS Filing
5 hours ago
Supreme Court Opens Door To Lawsuit Chaos In Pennsylvania Weeks Before Major Elections
10 hours ago
Cassidy Hutchinson Is Cooperating With Georgia DA’s MAGA Election Meddling Probe

Hannity Airs Biden’s Supportive Voicemail To Hunter, And Nobody Knows Why

Sean Hannity speaks during CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference) Texas 2022 conference at Hilton Anatole in Dallas, Texas on August 4, 2022. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
By
|
October 11, 2022 1:42 p.m.

President Joe Biden has been busted … caring deeply about his son who’s long struggled with drug addiction.

On Monday night, Fox News host Hannity announced that “we are learning even more” about Biden’s “interactions” with his son, Hunter Biden before playing a recording of a voicemail the President had left his son in October of 2018, which was recently obtained by the Daily Mail.

In the voicemail, an audibly emotional Biden is heard reassuring Hunter that he has his father’s full support: “It’s Dad. I called to tell you I love you. I love you more than the whole world, pal. You gotta get some help. I don’t know what to do. I know you don’t either. I’m here, no matter what you need. No matter what you need, I love you.”

Hannity called the voicemail “actually sad” before claiming that it “reportedly came at the exact same time Hunter lied on a gun application to buy a handgun.”

The Fox News host was referring to an allegation against Hunter Biden from Oct. 2018 focused on the president’s son allegedly checking off “no” on a gun purchase application in response to a question that asked whether the purchaser was “an unlawful user of, or addicted to” drugs.

There is no indication that the President was aware of that alleged incident – and Hannity didn’t even try to make that accusation after he aired the recording.

Instead, the Fox host just went into a general rant about Hunter Biden’s troubles with the gun allegation and federal tax probe, leaving people wondering what was the point of broadcasting a father’s heartfelt message to his son:

Even a correspondent at fellow right-wing media outlet Newsmax didn’t get the point of Hannity’s gambit:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriter:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: