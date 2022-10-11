Hannity Airs Biden’s Supportive Voicemail To Hunter, And Nobody Knows Why

President Joe Biden has been busted … caring deeply about his son who’s long struggled with drug addiction.

On Monday night, Fox News host Hannity announced that “we are learning even more” about Biden’s “interactions” with his son, Hunter Biden before playing a recording of a voicemail the President had left his son in October of 2018, which was recently obtained by the Daily Mail.

In the voicemail, an audibly emotional Biden is heard reassuring Hunter that he has his father’s full support: “It’s Dad. I called to tell you I love you. I love you more than the whole world, pal. You gotta get some help. I don’t know what to do. I know you don’t either. I’m here, no matter what you need. No matter what you need, I love you.”

Hannity called the voicemail “actually sad” before claiming that it “reportedly came at the exact same time Hunter lied on a gun application to buy a handgun.”

The Fox News host was referring to an allegation against Hunter Biden from Oct. 2018 focused on the president’s son allegedly checking off “no” on a gun purchase application in response to a question that asked whether the purchaser was “an unlawful user of, or addicted to” drugs.

There is no indication that the President was aware of that alleged incident – and Hannity didn’t even try to make that accusation after he aired the recording.

Instead, the Fox host just went into a general rant about Hunter Biden’s troubles with the gun allegation and federal tax probe, leaving people wondering what was the point of broadcasting a father’s heartfelt message to his son:

Wow they caught Biden navigating a difficult situation with love and poise, it’s over for him pic.twitter.com/IJiMb2j6ds — Natalie Wynn (@ContraPoints) October 11, 2022

What does Sean Hannity find so offensive about unconditional love exactly? — Schooley (@Rschooley) October 11, 2022

Wow never expected Hannity to run such fawning segments about Joe Biden and how he’s a good and empathetic father pic.twitter.com/k7oNLl5QwH — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) October 11, 2022

Nailed him, Hannity. No coming back for Biden now his good dad vibes have been revealed pic.twitter.com/tB2Q83Y4NF — Matt Bevan (@MatthewBevan) October 11, 2022

pretty much everyone has a loved one who’s struggled with addiction, and — love or hate Biden — they felt this. cannot overstate what an own goal this was. (ps hannity remains a turgid toad) https://t.co/6ckvw72eC9 — shauna (@goldengateblond) October 11, 2022

A parent expressing love and concern for their child is scandalous? Not sure I understand. — Rachel Vindman 🌻 (@natsechobbyist) October 11, 2022

These men lost a wife and mother and a son and brother and a daughter and sister and the remaining son is suffering and his father is reaching out to try to help him and I’m failing to see what’s wrong with these words and I’m wondering if maybe we’ve lost some essential humanity pic.twitter.com/JJmBfrM7Zt — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) October 11, 2022

Even a correspondent at fellow right-wing media outlet Newsmax didn’t get the point of Hannity’s gambit: