Latest
Marc Kasowitz personal attorney of President Donald Trump makes a statement at the National Press Club, following the congressional testimony of former FBI Director James Comey in Washington, Thursday, June 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
11 mins ago
Trump Attorney Marc Kasowitz Signs On To Rep Influential Ukrainian Oligarch
14 mins ago
READ: Yovanovitch Amazed That Americans Helped ‘Corrupt’ Ukrainians Oust Her
39 mins ago
Trump Sends Out Tweet Flurry Denying That Sondland Linked Investigations To Aid

Haley: Trump Should’ve Named Giuliani ‘The Special Envoy’ To ‘Avoid Confusion’

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 12: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Former UN Ambassador ( R) Nikki Haley visits "Fox & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on November 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
By
|
November 15, 2019 10:00 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley offered yet another mild criticism of how the Trump administration handled the Ukraine pressure campaign — along with a bizarre bit of advice.

When CNN’s Wolf Blitzer pressed Haley Thursday evening on whether Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s role in the Ukraine pressure campaign was appropriate, Haley denied witnessing Giuliani “engaged in that way” during her term as the UN ambassador.

Haley went on to argue that it is “best practice to have a special envoy to handle certain areas” and said that “we do that all the time and give them the title of special envoy.” Haley added that the Trump administration “probably should have done that so there wasn’t any confusion.”

When Blitzer pressed Haley again about whether it was appropriate for Giuliani to be “so deeply involved” in the Ukraine pressure campaign that involved efforts to dig up false allegations against the Bidens, Haley said she thinks “it could have been handled better” by giving Giuliani the title of special envoy.

“They should have named [Giuliani] the special envoy so everyone in the administration knew what his role was,” Haley said, after Blitzer asked for clarification.

In light of the public Friday testimony of ousted Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, Haley denied ever working with her and dodged when asked by Blitzer whether it was fair for Yovanovitch to be pushed out by a smear campaign led by Giuliani.

After Haley said that she was “grateful” for the multiple foreign service officers who she worked with during her time as UN ambassador, she said that the UN encountered “foreign service officers who had a political bias.”

That became a problem in them stalling or trying to get something else done — I’m not saying that about this ambassador,” Haley said, referring to Yovanovitch. “What I will tell you about this, every ambassador serves at the privilege of the President. If the President did not want her to stay he had that right to do it. We don’t necessarily know exactly why he didn’t want her to stay, but I mean, every ambassador knows they can be pulled at any given time.”

On Tuesday, Haley offered her mild criticism of the July call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during an interview on the “Today” show by saying that “it’s never a good practice for us to ask a foreign country to investigate an American.”

Watch Haley’s remarks below:

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: