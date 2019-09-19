Gun Maker Colt Temporarily Ceases Production Of AR-15s For Civilian Market

Latest
September 19, 2019
Gun manufacturer Colt is suspending its production of certain rifles, including the AR-15, for the civilian commercial market, though it will continue to supply them to the military and law enforcement entities.

In a statement, CEO Dennis Veilleux cited a glut of “modern sporting rifles” for civilians saturating the market, adding that all of Colt’s manufacturing capabilities will be funneled into its “significant,” “high-volume” military and law enforcement contracts.

“At the end of the day, we believe it is good sense to follow consumer demand and to adjust as market dynamics change,” he wrote. “Colt has been a stout supporter of the Second Amendment for over 180 years, remains so, and will continue to provide its customers with the finest quality firearms in the world.”

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
