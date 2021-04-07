Greene Turns Conspiracy-Laced Scandal Into Fundraising Bonanza

While she was questioned about her fitness for House committee assignments amid a flurry of incendiary past comments earlier this year, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) reportedly raked in over $3.2 million in campaign contributions.

A source close to the Trump loyalist’s campaign who trumpeted the new not-yet-public numbers told Politico that 100,000 individual donors had contributed to Greene’s first-quarter haul to produce the staggering figure and that the freshman lawmaker had not self-funded.

The reported cash bonanza is the latest example of Trumpworld figures leveraging cries of victimization amid scandal to line their campaign coffers.

The freshman lawmaker caused an uproar earlier this year for conspiracy theorist proclivities and was stripped from House committees after a CNN report revealed she had previously endorsed violence against FBI agents and congressional colleagues and had boosted a series of other egregious false theories.

While haunted by her incendiary past comments, Greene hooked her supporters into campaign donations by claiming that Democrats sought to expel her from Congress for her past deeds.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who is under investigation by the Justice Department for allegedly having sex with a 17-year-old and violating sex trafficking laws, pulled a similar stunt this week.

“The People are with Marjorie Taylor Greene and her America First agenda. It’s clear she’s the heir to President Trump,” the source told Politico. Greene met with the former president at Mar-a-Lago last week and flaunted a video with the ex-president on her Twitter page.

“While politicians inside the Beltway attack her daily, Americans are rushing to stand beside the Notorious MTG as she fights tooth and nail on the House floor utilizing procedural tactics to shut down Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats’ hostage takeover of Congress,” the source said, in announcing the new fundraising numbers. The first quarter FEC reports are not yet due.

The figure floated by the source would suggest that Greene out-raised Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) who accrued $728,000 when she was a freshman during the first quarter of 2019.