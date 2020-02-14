Latest
27 mins ago
Dem Senators Demand Barr Resign ‘Immediately’ After Meddling In Roger Stone Case
UNIVERSITY CITY, MO - FEBRUARY 22: Missouri Governor, Eric Greitens addresses the crowd at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery on February 22, 2017 in University City, Missouri. Governor Eric Greitens and US Vice President, Mike Pence, were on hand to speak to over 300 volunteers who were on hand to cleanup after the recent vandalism. Since the beginning of the year, there has been a nationwide spike in incidents including bomb threats at Jewish community centers and reports of anti-semitic graffiti. (Photo: Michael Thomas/ Getty Images)
39 mins ago
Former Missouri Guv Greitens’ Campaign Didn’t Disclose Dark Money Help, Probe Finds
2 hours ago
Barr Brings In Outside Prosecutors To Review Flynn And Other Sensitive Cases

Graham Wants To Interview DOJ Officials Involved In Russia Probe, Page FISA Warrant

US Senator Lindsey Graham holds the Mueller report as US Attorney General William Barr prepares to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on "The Justice Department's Investigation of Russian Interference with... US Senator Lindsey Graham holds the Mueller report as US Attorney General William Barr prepares to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on "The Justice Department's Investigation of Russian Interference with the 2016 Presidential Election" on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on May 1,2019. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP) (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
February 14, 2020 3:08 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Friday asked Attorney General Bill Barr to make available for interviews a laundry list of named and unnamed officials related to the Russia probe.

In a letter to Barr, Graham wrote to Barr that his committee was investigating matters related to the Justice Department and FBI’s handling of the Russia probe, and more specifically, the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant the FBI was granted to surveil Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

“In order to further the Committee’s oversight of this important matter, I request that you make the following Department employees available as soon as possible for transcribed interviews,” he wrote.

Graham, a loyal ally of the President’s, recently said he would seek to call witnesses before his committee related to the FISA warrants issued during the Russia probe.

An inspector general’s probe released in December found that there was sufficient evidence to launch the the FBI’s probe of the Trump campaign’s potential ties to Russia, and that there was no political bias behind the probe.

However, the inspector general did find several significant errors and omissions in the FBI’s application to surveil Page.

In addition to the officials Graham requested be made available for interviews, the Judiciary chairman said his committee would be contacting former Department employees and that he would notify the DOJ when those interviews were scheduled.

Read Graham’s letter below:

Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriter:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: