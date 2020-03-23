Graham Supports Remote Voting After Rand Paul Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Latest
UNITED STATES - MARCH 17: Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., leaves the Senate Republican Policy luncheon in Russell Building on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin attended to discuss the coronavirus relief package. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
March 23, 2020 11:04 a.m.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is now on board with remote voting after Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) became the first senator to test positive for the coronavirus Sunday.

In a Monday morning tweet, Graham said that remote voting would allow the Senate to continue operating amid the outbreak and urged that the change should be made before senators leave Washington, D.C.

Graham wasn’t always pushing for remote voting, however. CNN’s Manu Raju tweeted Monday that when he asked the South Carolina Republican about remote voting last week, Graham said he’d consider it if the outbreak “gets worse” but otherwise “we’re fine.”

Graham’s new stance comes the morning after the Senate failed to pass a procedural vote on the coronavirus stimulus package. Although Senate Republicans are in the majority, five of them are currently in quarantine, which include Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) deciding to self-quarantine in light of being in close proximity to Paul shortly before his diagnosis.

During a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House Sunday evening, President Trump said that his administration is looking “very strongly” at figuring out how lawmakers can start voting remotely.

“It is a question, a very good question,” Trump said. “I don’t know if you can do it constitutionally, but we are considering letting people vote — senators, congressmen and women — from a separate location.”

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
