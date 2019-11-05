Graham Says He Won’t Read Transcripts Because It’s All ‘A Bunch Of B.S.’

Senate Judiciary Chair Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told reporters Tuesday that he doesn’t plan on reading the deposition transcripts of the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

According to CBS News, Graham told reporters on Capitol Hill that he’s “written the whole process off” and that he thinks “this is a bunch of B.S.”

Graham’s latest comments come in the wake of the House releasing transcripts Tuesday from depositions featuring EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland and former Special Envoy for the Ukraine crisis Kurt Volker. Sondland, who revised his testimony, confirmed that he told a Zelensky aide that Ukraine military aid would be contingent upon the Ukrainian government publicly announcing that it help investigate the Bidens and the origins of the Russia probe. Volker’s testimony outlined how Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani pressured the Ukrainian government to help the President politically.

Despite his apparent refusal to read the deposition transcripts, Graham in September said that he had no issue with the now-infamous phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that was part of a pressure campaign to dig up fabricated allegations against Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden and his son Hunter.