Latest
16 hours ago
DOJ Reveals Some Of Trump’s Most Over-The-Top Claims In Mar-a-Lago Case
17 hours ago
There Are 19 Days Until Election Day, But Americans Already Don’t Trust The Midterm Results
20 hours ago
Pennsylvania Man Indicted For Threatening Biden And Jan. 6 Chair Bennie Thompson

Graham Ordered To Testify In Georgia DA Probe By Appeals Court

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 26: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) participates in a panel discussion on the economy during the America First Agenda Summit, at the Marriott Marquis hotel on July 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. Former ... WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 26: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) participates in a panel discussion on the economy during the America First Agenda Summit, at the Marriott Marquis hotel on July 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. Former U.S. President Donald Trump returns to Washington today to deliver the keynote closing address at the summit. The America First Agenda Summit is put on by the American First Policy Institute, a conservative think-tank founded in 2021 by Brooke Rollins and Larry Kudlow, both former advisors to former President Trump. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
October 21, 2022 9:58 a.m.

A three-judge panel on the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday ordered Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to testify in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ investigation into ex-President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

In its six-page order shooting down Graham’s bid to quash Willis’ subpoena, the panel stated that the GOP senator “has failed to demonstrate that he is likely to succeed on the merits of his appeal.”

The panel rejected Graham’s argument that a sitting member of Congress is not obligated to testify in an investigation like Willis’.

There is “significant dispute about whether his phone calls with Georgia election officials were legislative investigations at all,” the court said.

The decision means Graham must give testimony about his conversations with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) about the 2020 election.

Of particular interest to investigators is the call in which the South Carolina Republican allegedly asked Raffensperger about having the authority to toss out absentee ballots.

Likely to appeal the order, Graham can bring his case to the full appeals court or the Supreme Court.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriter:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: