Graham Dismisses Trump Trade War Harm: 'We've Just Got To Accept The Pain'

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 19: Sen. Lindsey Graham questions U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director L. Francis Cissna during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing June 19, 2018 in Washington, DC.
August 25, 2019 6:05 pm
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Sunday shrugged off the current and predicted damage resulting from President Donald Trump’s escalating trade war with China.

“The Democrats for years have been claiming that China should be stood up to,” Graham told “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan. “Now Trump is, and we’ve just got to to accept the pain that comes with standing up to China.”

“How do you get China to change without creating something pain on them and us? I don’t know,” he added.

American farmers have already been burned by China’s retaliatory tariffs in the trade war, and Trump’s latest round of tariffs on all remaining Chinese imports are predicted to hike up prices for consumers once the tariffs take effect.

