MSNBC 'Morning Joe' hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are interviewed by philanthropist and financier David Rubenstein during a Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics event in the McGowan Theater at the National Archives July 12, 2017 in Washington, DC.
attends the 12th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at American Museum of Natural History on December 9, 2018 in New York City.
Graham Totally Ignores His Own Advice To Trump On Toning Down Attacks

Alex Wong/Getty Images North America
By
July 15, 2019 10:38 am

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) spoke directly to President Trump during an appearance on “Fox and Friends” Monday morning, instructing the President to avoid personal attacks when he could hit the Democrats he’s been raging against for their policies.

But a moment later, Graham ignored his own advice.

“Mr. President, you’re gonna win, just knock it down a notch,” he said, referencing Trump’s racist Twitter tear against Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) in which he said all four should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

We all know AOC and this crowd are a bunch of communists, they hate Israel, they hate our own country. They’re calling guards along our border, border patrol agents concentration camp guards,” Graham continued. “They accuse people who support Israel of doing it for the ‘benjamins.’ They’re anti-semitic. They’re anti-America. Don’t get down — aim higher. We don’t need to know anything about them personally. Talk about their policies.”

Republicans have been quiet or have offered watered-down rebukes of President Trump for the tweets, widely considered racist and derogatory.

Minutes later, Trump tweeted out a transcribed thread of Graham’s comments, appearing to endorse his assessment of the congresswomen, whom he called “anti-America.”

Ocasio-Cortez called on Republican leadership to denounce Trump’s comments.

