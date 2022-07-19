Latest
4 hours ago
Secret Service Claims It Can’t Recover Deleted Texts After Jan. 6 Panel’s Subpoena
8 hours ago
Doc In Child Rape Case Moves To Sue Indiana AG For Defamation
8 hours ago
Jody Hice Says He Shouldn’t Be Forced To Testify In Fulton County DA Probe

Graham Accepts Fulton County Subpoena, Moving Potential Disputes To Georgia

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 22: Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) makes a statement after voting in the Judiciary Committee to move the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court out of committee and on to the Senate for a full vote on October 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. Judge Amy Coney Barrett was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy left by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who passed away in September. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Lindsey Graham
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) makes a statement on October 22, 2020. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
By
|
July 19, 2022 4:41 p.m.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Tuesday reached an agreement with Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis to move any challenges about the legality of the subpoena she issued in her special grand jury’s investigation to state or federal court in Georgia.

The news comes a day after Willis asked a federal judge to reject Graham’s request to quash the Fulton County subpoena.

According to a stipulation filed Tuesday, attorneys for Graham and Willis said both parties “have reached an agreement to withdraw all process and proceedings pending” before the South Carolina district court.

“Senator Graham has agreed to accept service of a subpoena for testimony from the Fulton County Special Purpose Grand Jury in Atlanta, Georgia, without waiving any challenges or any applicable privilege and/or immunity,” the lawyers wrote.

Any potential challenges to the subpoena will be pursued in either the Fulton County Superior Court or the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, the lawyers wrote.

Last week, Graham asked a federal judge in South Carolina to quash the subpoena issued by Willis. Graham’s request followed a ruling by a county judge in Georgia that he must testify before the special grand jury in Willis’ investigation into former President Trump’s efforts to subvert the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Willis pushed back in a court filing on Monday, arguing that the District of South Carolina lacks jurisdiction because Graham had not been served and therefore his challenge was premature. Willis also said Graham did not file his challenge in the correct court and that he might not be served in South Carolina.

In addition to Graham, the grand jury subpoenaed several members of Trump’s legal team, who helped out with various schemes to keep the former president in office, earlier this month. A court filing on Monday also revealed that Willis subpoenaed Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) last month — Hice filed a motion to quash the subpoena shortly after.

Hice was among a group of Trump allies who objected to certifying Joe Biden’s electoral victory on Jan. 6. Hice was allegedly a participant in a Dec. 21, 2020 at the White House with other members of the House Freedom Caucus alongside then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and other GOP lawmakers, according to the Jan. 6 Select Committee’s witness testimony. The meeting allegedly involved discussions about a scheme to appoint a fake slate of pro-Trump electors who would falsely claim to be electors from Georgia, despite Biden’s victory in the state.

New court documents filed Tuesday also indicated that Willis has told lawyers of the 11 fake Trump electors that they are considered targets in the special grand jury’s probe in light of “new evidence.” Georgia prosecutors reportedly previously considered the fake electors to be witnesses in the grand jury investigation, according to CNN.

“As our investigation has matured and new evidence has come to light, in a spirit of integrity we feel it only fitting to inform you that your clients’ status has changed to ‘Target,’” prosecutors said, according to the filing.

Attorneys for the fake electors said in the court filing that they are moving to “quash” grand jury subpoenas for appearances beginning on July 25, calling them “unreasonable and oppressive.”

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: