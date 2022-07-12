Georgia Judge Orders Graham To Testify In Fulton County DA’s Investigation

Latest
By
|
July 12, 2022 10:22 a.m.

A county judge in Georgia has ruled that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) must testify in front of the special grand jury in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ 2020 election investigation, per the judge’s order filed on Monday.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney wrote in his order that Graham “is a necessary and material witness” to the investigation, citing two fishy calls the GOP senator made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) regarding the state’s 2020 election results. During at least one of the phone calls, Graham allegedly asked Raffensperger to throw out some legally cast ballots. Those calls were mentioned in Willis’ subpoena to the South Carolina Republican issued last week.

Graham has “unique knowledge concerning the substance of” and the “circumstances surrounding” the calls, the judge wrote.

“Finally, the Witness’s anticipated testimony is essential in that it is likely to reveal additional sources of information regarding the subject of this investigation,” McBurney concluded.

The order requires Graham to testify on Aug. 2.

The GOP senator, one of Trump’s top allies in his election steal scheme, has yet to respond to McBurney’s ruling, but he’s likely to appeal the order, having already vowed to fight the subpoena in court.

“As Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Senator Graham was well within his rights to discuss with state officials the processes and procedures around administering elections,” Graham’s legal team said in a statement last week.

Read the judge’s order below:

Cristina Cabrera
