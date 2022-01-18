Report: Gorsuch Refuses To Wear Mask, Forcing High-Risk Sotomayor To Participate Remotely

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch refuses to wear a mask on the bench, even after being asked to by Chief Justice John Roberts in light of Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s underlying condition, according to NPR.

Sotomayor has diabetes, which increases her risk of serious complications should she contract the virus. She started calling into oral arguments from her chambers in recent weeks, and reportedly has been calling into the justices’ weekly conference. She and Gorsuch sit next to each other on the bench.

Some underlying emotion has leaked through the Court’s oral arguments, particularly during a case over Biden administration vaccine mandates earlier this month.

“Can you ask us — is that what you’re doing now, to say it’s in the public interest in this situation to stop this vaccination rule with nearly a million people — let me not exaggerate — nearly three-quarters of a million people, new cases every day?” Justice Stephen Breyer asked a lawyer representing groups trying to toss a vaccine-or-test mandate for large employers. “I mean, to me, I would find that unbelievable.”

Justice Elena Kagan struck a similar note in her questioning during the same case.

“This is a pandemic in which nearly a million people have died,” she said, incredulously. “It is by far the greatest public health danger that this country has faced in the last century. More and more people are dying every day.”

Some of the conservative justices, meanwhile, used the stage to share their vaccine skepticism. Justice Samuel Alito in particular spoke about the “risk” and “adverse consequences” that could accompany vaccinations, while Gorsuch characterized it as a device with which to “control” employees.

The conservative majority ultimately slapped down the vaccine-or-test rule, while Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined the liberals in upholding a vaccine mandate for health-care workers at facilities receiving federal money.