Conservatives Rage At Roberts For Siding With Liberals On Census Case

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Thursday sided with the court’s four liberals in blocking, at least for now, the addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 Census.

“Altogether, the evidence tells a story that does not match the explanation the Secretary gave for his decision,” Roberts wrote, citing what he called the administration’s “contrived” reasoning for attempting to add the question to the survey.

For conservative thinkers, operatives and TV stars around the net, the vote was tantamount to treason.

Far-right columnist Michelle Malkin:

SCOTUS Justice John Roberts sides with open-borders Left. Supreme Court greenlights Soros-sponsored hijacking on US Census. #throwbackthursday ==> https://t.co/QjRB3qumf0 https://t.co/J2SdxK5yS5 — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) June 27, 2019

Retired cop and Newsmax TV host John Cardillo:

Supreme Court Blocks Citizenship Question From 2020 Census for Now Roberts once again disappoints https://t.co/nbk52ARp4P — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) June 27, 2019

Conspiracist an radio and TV host Wayne Allyn Root:

It’s OK to speak Spanish during USA Prez debate…a FOREIGN language…ignoring millions of English speaking US citizens. But Supremes say you can’t ask a question on census if a person is a citizen? OMG. America is finished. John Roberts’ legacy. Either blackmailed or fraud. — Wayne Allyn Root (@RealWayneRoot) June 27, 2019

Noted green-screen talk show host Bill Mitchell:

Chief Justice John Roberts, the same guy who voted to let Obamacare remain by rewriting the law from the bench, once again SCREWED AMERICA by voting with the Liberals to block Trump from adding a citizenship question to the census. I AM SO SICK OF THIS ASSHOLE SCREWING AMERICA! — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) June 27, 2019

SCOTUS got redistricting right, and with the help of backstabber Roberts, totally blew the census citizenship question. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) June 27, 2019

Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs:

High Court rules against Citizens and Citizenship Question because of “incongruent” reasoning: like Roberts’ opinion to save Obamacare by twisting a fine into a tax. By that standard, half of this Court’s rulings would be pitched! # https://t.co/VJOomm6CjL #MAGA @AmericaFirst — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) June 27, 2019

Hill.TV presenter Buck Sexton:

Today is a reminder that the federal bureaucracy and the establishment legal and political class do not care to know how many illegals are actually in this country — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) June 27, 2019

American Conservative Union chair and definitely not an elitist Matt Schlapp:

Chief Justice John Roberts “fixed” Obamacare and now he found an I significant excuse to allow those here illegally to help Dems keep the house majority. He lied to all of us and under oath in the Senate. It’s perfectly legal to ask citizenship ? on census. — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) June 27, 2019