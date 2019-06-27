news Battle Over The Census

Conservatives Rage At Roberts For Siding With Liberals On Census Case

The Washington Post/The Washington Post
By
June 27, 2019 1:25 pm

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Thursday sided with the court’s four liberals in blocking, at least for now, the addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 Census.

“Altogether, the evidence tells a story that does not match the explanation the Secretary gave for his decision,” Roberts wrote, citing what he called the administration’s “contrived” reasoning for attempting to add the question to the survey.

For conservative thinkers, operatives and TV stars around the net, the vote was tantamount to treason.

Far-right columnist Michelle Malkin:

Retired cop and Newsmax TV host John Cardillo:

Conspiracist an radio and TV host Wayne Allyn Root:

Noted green-screen talk show host Bill Mitchell:

Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs:

Hill.TV presenter Buck Sexton:

American Conservative Union chair and definitely not an elitist Matt Schlapp:

