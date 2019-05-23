Latest
GOP State Rep. Flashed His Gun In Dem’s Office, Where Weapons Are Banned

By
May 23, 2019 6:18 pm

Wisconsin state Rep. Shae Sortwell (R) flashed his gun in the office of a Democratic lawmaker who had banned firearms in the space, according to a Thursday Milwaukee Journal Sentinel report.

Sortwell entered Rep. Shelia Stubbs (D)’s office around early March to discuss legislation for barbers’ licenses with her aide, Savion Castro.

The Republican lawmaker then shifted the conversation to Stubbs’ office sign that banned weapons, telling Castro that the sign was silly and that people should stop being afraid of guns.

Castro says that’s when Sortwell pulled back his coat to show him his handgun.

Assembly Chief Clerk Patrick Fuller spoke to Sortwell about the incident at legislative leaders’ request.

Stubbs told the Sentinel Journal that Sortwell has yet to apologize.

“I was shocked I would have a colleague in this Capitol intentionally demonstrate behavior that is just unacceptable — should be unacceptable — to anyone in this Capitol,” she said.

