Latest
2 hours ago
Schumer Asks McConnell To Subpoena Mulvaney And Bolton In Senate Trial
4 hours ago
Latest Fox News Poll Shows 50 Percent Of Voters Want Trump Impeached And Removed
UNITED STATES - JULY 24: House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calf., left, and Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., conduct a news conference on the testimony of former special counsel Robert Mueller on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
6 hours ago
Dems Slam GOP Senators For Already Deciding Not To Impeach Trump Before Trial

GOP Senator: It’d Be ‘Extremely Inappropriate’ To Immediately Shoot Down Impeachment In Senate

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 09: Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) speaks about protecting students from sexual preditors during a news conference on Capitol Hill, September 9, 2014 in Washington, DC. Sen Toomey and other members of Congress called on the U.S. Senate to pass H.R.2083, the Protecting Students from Sexual and Violent Predators Act of 2013. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) speaks about protecting students from sexual predators during a news conference on September 9, 2014. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
By
|
December 15, 2019 4:18 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) broke with the GOP senators who’ve already decided against impeaching President Donald Trump, even before the Senate impeachment trial begins, on Sunday.

When NBC News’ “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd asked Toomey if it was appropriate for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to coordinate an anti-impeachment strategy with White House lawyers, the Colorado Republican said it’s “appropriate” to make sure Trump “gets a fair trial.”

“And I think that’s the idea,” Toomey said.

“I think it would be extremely inappropriate to put a bullet in this thing immediately when it comes over,” he added. “I think we ought to hear what the House impeachment managers have to say, give the President’s attorneys an opportunity to make their defense, and then make a decision about whether, and to what extent, it would go forward from there.”

Toomey’s position runs in the exact opposite direction of both McConnell and House Judiciary Chair Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who said he wants to put an end to the impeachment process “as quick as possible.”

“I am trying to give a pretty clear signal I have made up my mind,” Graham said on Saturday. “I’m not trying to pretend to be a fair juror here.”

Watch Toomey below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: