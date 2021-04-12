Latest
GOP Sen. Cornyn Troubled By Biden Posting Normal Tweets

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) speaks as Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the third day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on October 14... Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) speaks as Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the third day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on October 14, 2020. (Photo by Michael Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
April 12, 2021 10:29 a.m.

Is this really happening?

On Monday morning, Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) tweeted this excerpt from a Politico article on President Joe Biden’s modest media presence:

“The president is not doing cable news interviews. Tweets from his account are limited and, when they come, unimaginably conventional. The public comments are largely scripted. Biden has opted for fewer sit down interviews with mainstream outlets and reporters.”

Then, without any hint of irony whatsoever, Cornyn suggested in his follow-up tweet that this restraint on Twitter usage is A Problem, Actually.

“Invites the question: is he really in charge?” the Texas Republican wondered.

Yeah, maybe Biden ought to learn a thing or two from the former leader of Cornyn’s party, ex-President Donald Trump, and use Twitter to post unconventional tweets threatening nuclear warfare with North Korea, hurling racist invectives at members of Congress, peddling lies about an election he definitively lost, and justifying his bloodthirsty supporters’ attack on the Capitol.

That is, before Biden gets the banhammer.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed Cornyn’s bizarre swipe during a daily press briefing several hours later on Monday, saying Biden “does not spend his time tweeting conspiracy theories.”

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
