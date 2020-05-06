Latest
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - MARCH 15, 2020:New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) speaks at a press conference about COVID-19 and the closing of K-12 public schools in New York City.
2 hours ago
De Blasio: It’s ‘Astounding’ Trump Is Demonizing Blue States During Pandemic
on October 17, 2016 in Washington, DC.
2 hours ago
Obama Called GOP’s Bogus Biden-Ukraine Probe Part Of ‘Russian Disinformation’
In a pool photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich., Monday, March 30, 2020. The governor said she suspended state hiring and promotions and vetoed $80 million in new spending in order to steer money to fighting the coronavirus. At the same time, Whitmer said she signed laws with $150 million for the state's response. She said it's too early to know how the economic slowdown related to the virus will affect state revenue but the impact "is going to be real.” (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, Pool)
2 hours ago
Michigan GOP-Majority Legislature Sues Whitmer Over New Stay-At-Home Order

GOP Rep: Best Way To Avoid ‘Risk’ Of COVID-19 Is To Not Be Born In The First Place

Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD) questions Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta as he testifies during a House Appropriations Committee hearing on the Labor Budget for Fiscal Year 2020 on April 3, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo b... Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD) questions Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta as he testifies during a House Appropriations Committee hearing on the Labor Budget for Fiscal Year 2020 on April 3, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
May 6, 2020 1:57 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Oh, you don’t want to catch COVID-19 if your place of employment reopens during the outbreak? Well, maybe you should’ve thought about that before you decided to exist.

That was the odd argument that Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD), who is also a doctor, made at a congressional hearing on Wednesday while dismissing health officials’ guidelines on enacting statewide safety measures–such as contact tracing and stay-at-home orders–before the economy should reopen.

During a back-and-forth with former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Dr. Tom Frieden, Harris argued that even though the virus is still spreading, those safety measures don’t eradicate the disease entirely and therefore businesses, at least those in less populous areas, ought to be allowed to reopen anyway.

“What we can say is, you will be safer if you’re able to open with contact tracing in place,” Frieden said.

“Well, we’re safer if we’re not born. We’re safer from death if we’re not born, right?” Harris retorted. “I mean the bottom line is, there’s some element of risk.”

As such, the GOP lawmaker asserted, the guidelines were overly broad and too much of an unnecessary hindrance to reopening certain economies, like those in rural parts of his state versus more urban settings.

“Why do we have a one-size-fits-all approached when we can be much more nuanced?” he asked.

Watch the exchange in a video posted by Bloomberg reporter Steven Dennis below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30