Latest
BRUECK, GERMANY - JUNE 8: In this aerial view concrete containers that will serve to expand the biogas power facility of the adjacent dairy farm stand under construction on May 19, 2016 in Bandelow, Germany. The farm uses the manure produced daily by its 1,400 dairy cows to produce methane, which powers a generator to produce electricity the farm sells to a local utlility, as well as heat for the nearby community. Biogas power generation grew rapidly in Germany for a decade until about 2013 when growth slowed. Germany is investing heavily in renewable energy sources, including wind farms and solar fields, in an effort to cut climate warming emissions and replace nuclear power. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
9 mins ago
Man Allegedly Used Drone To Drop Explosives On Ex-Girlfriend’s House
AYR, SCOTLAND - JUNE 24: Presumptive Republican nominee for US president Donald Trump speaks as he reopens his Trump Turnberry Resort on June 24, 2016 in Ayr, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
2 hours ago
Military Has Spent Over $184,000 At Trump Scotland Resort Since POTUS Entered Office
2 hours ago
Trump Names Hugh Hewitt Buddy, Biz Associate As New National Security Adviser

Ex-Aide Accuses NY GOP Senator Of Directing Him To Wear A Leprechaun Costume

Spectators watch marchers walking past during the St. Patrick's Day parade in New York. (Photo credit: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)
By
|
September 18, 2019 5:38 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

A New York state senator’s former chief of staff has filed a human rights complaint against his former employer, and it’s a doozy.

In the complaint obtained by the Times Union newspaper for a story published Wednesday, Kris Thompson alleges that Sen. Daphne Jordan (R) tried to make him wear a leprechaun costume while pulling a “candy wagon” at a local parade in March.

“I felt that my direct supervisor (Jordan) violated my basic human rights by directing me to wear clothes not befitting a 61-year-old grown man,” Thompson stated in the complaint, according to the Times Union. “Dressing me up as a leprechaun is wrong.”

But apparently the parade was ultimately deprived of a leprechaun-clad Thomas.

“I refused to wear the clothes to the parade,” he said, per the complaint.

Thomas also accused Jordan of firing him for skipping a campaign fundraising event in July, which was held at a diner he had sworn never to step foot in again.

Why? Because according to Thomas, the diner workers “spoke badly” about a state senator Thomas was close to and “told me to my face that he was corrupt.”

After Thomas texted Jordan his reason for not wanting to attend the event, the lawmaker allegedly responded, “Maybe you need to get over it” and fired him the next day.

According to the Times Union, the complaint was filed on August 20 but was only recently sent to the state Senate’s majority leaders from the state’s Division of Human Rights.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: