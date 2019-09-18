Ex-Aide Accuses NY GOP Senator Of Directing Him To Wear A Leprechaun Costume

A New York state senator’s former chief of staff has filed a human rights complaint against his former employer, and it’s a doozy.

In the complaint obtained by the Times Union newspaper for a story published Wednesday, Kris Thompson alleges that Sen. Daphne Jordan (R) tried to make him wear a leprechaun costume while pulling a “candy wagon” at a local parade in March.

“I felt that my direct supervisor (Jordan) violated my basic human rights by directing me to wear clothes not befitting a 61-year-old grown man,” Thompson stated in the complaint, according to the Times Union. “Dressing me up as a leprechaun is wrong.”

But apparently the parade was ultimately deprived of a leprechaun-clad Thomas.

“I refused to wear the clothes to the parade,” he said, per the complaint.

Thomas also accused Jordan of firing him for skipping a campaign fundraising event in July, which was held at a diner he had sworn never to step foot in again.

Why? Because according to Thomas, the diner workers “spoke badly” about a state senator Thomas was close to and “told me to my face that he was corrupt.”

After Thomas texted Jordan his reason for not wanting to attend the event, the lawmaker allegedly responded, “Maybe you need to get over it” and fired him the next day.

According to the Times Union, the complaint was filed on August 20 but was only recently sent to the state Senate’s majority leaders from the state’s Division of Human Rights.