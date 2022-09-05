Latest
9 hours ago
Legal Experts Slam Judge’s Approval Of Trump’s Special Master Request
11 hours ago
Judge Approves Trump’s Request For ‘Special Master’ To Sort Through Seized MAL Docs
12 hours ago
Trump Rally Speaker Laments Plight Of Alleged Neo-Nazi Convicted Over J6 Role

GOP Rep Argues Trump Has ‘Different Set Of Rules’ With Classified Docs

UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 30: Reps. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, right, chairman of the China Task Force, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., conduct a news conference on the China Task Force report in the Capitol’s Rayburn Room on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. The report outlines bipartisan action to combat threats from China. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX), chairman of the China Task Force conducts a news conference in the Capitol’s Rayburn Room on September 30, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
By
|
September 5, 2022 2:58 p.m.

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) defended on Sunday ex-President Donald Trump’s hoarding of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort by claiming that Trump isn’t beholden to the same pesky rules as others.

McCaul, who sits on the House Homeland Security and Foreign Affairs committees, told ABC’s “This Week” host Martha Raddatz that he “personally wouldn’t” have made the decision to take the records to Mar-a-Lago, “but I’m not the President of the United States.”

“He has a different set of rules that apply to him,” McCaul said. “The President can declassify a document on a moment’s notice, and we don’t have all the facts.”

“I know they were taken out of the White House while he was president, and whether or not he declassified those documents remains to be seen,” the GOP lawmaker added. “He says he did. I don’t have all the facts there.”

Frantically trying to fend off potential criminal prosecution, Trump did indeed claim last week that he had declassified all the materials the FBI found stashed away at Mar-a-Lago.

But whether Trump can simply declare on his fake Twitter app “Lucky I Declassified!” and thus avoid any legal consequences for lying to the feds about keeping classified records at his private resort remains to be seen.

On Monday, a federal judge approved Trump’s request for a third-party special master to review the seized documents.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriter:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: