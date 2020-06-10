Latest
GOP Looking To Move RNC To Jacksonville After Trump’s Drama With NC Guv

Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee, speaks during a session at CPAC 2019 on February 28, 2019 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Photo by Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
By
|
June 10, 2020 8:37 a.m.

The GOP is reportedly eyeing Jacksonville, Florida as a host for the 2020 Republican National Convention on August 24-27 after President Donald Trump withdrew the event from Charlotte, North Carolina last week.

Three GOP officials told the Washington Post that convention staffers have (in the Post’s words) “tentatively settled” on moving the RNC to the Florida city and are looking into the logistics of doing so, though nothing has been finalized.

Jacksonville would host the RNC’s headliner events, particularly Trump’s speech, to satisfy the President’s demand for a full audience at his nomination.

Trump yanked the convention out of North Carolina last week after Gov. Roy Cooper (D) refused to promise to lift his state’s stay-at-home restrictions that prevented full capacity at the convention site amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The GOP will reportedly still hold routine convention meetings in Charlotte to avoid potential lawsuits for violating its contract with North Carolina.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera) is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
