Kentucky GOP Lawmaker Endorses Gov. Matt Bevin’s Democratic Challenger

A Kentucky Republican lawmaker crossed party lines on Monday to endorse state Attorney General Andy Beshear, the Democrat who’s aiming to unseat Gov. Matt Bevin (R) this November.

In a video posted on Beshear’s Twitter account, state Sen. Dan Seum (R) said his endorsement of the Democrat was “not about partisan politics.”

“This is about who’s going to lead this state in the next four years,” Seum said. “Today we have a governor who has failed miserably in the pension issue and has spent the last year running around the state and insulting everyone, including the four teachers in my family.”

The senator was referring to Bevin baselessly claiming that last year’s statewide teachers’ protest for higher pensions led to kids being “sexually assaulted” or “introduced to drugs for the first time” because the teachers were out on strike.

“This race isn’t about right versus left,” Beshear concluded at the end of the video. “It’s about right versus wrong. We welcome Sen. Seum’s support, and there is room on this team for everyone.”

Beshear’s campaign confirmed to TPM that Seum is the first Republican to endorse Beshear.

Bevin’s office did not respond to requests for comment.

Watch the video below: