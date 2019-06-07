Latest
Abortion

GOP Donor Gives $1 Million To Fight Missouri’s 8-Week Abortion Ban

Education Images/Universal Images Group Editorial
June 7, 2019 12:03 pm

David Humphreys, CEO of TAMPKO Building Products and a big-time GOP donor, has given $1 million to the Committee to Protect the Rights of Victims of Rape & Incest in order to fight Missouri’s new eight-week abortion ban.

According to the Kansas City Star, Humphreys had previously called on Gov. Mike Parson (R) to veto the bill.

“While I am personally opposed to abortion, I do support a woman’s right to choose, particularly in the case of rape or incest,” he said in late May. “And I have to believe that the politicians in Jeff City that voted for this bill would themselves support their wives or daughters’ right to choose if their loved ones were raped.”

The Committee is trying to get a referendum on the law onto the 2020 ballot.

The ACLU has also filed a lawsuit against the law.

