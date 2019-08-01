‘More To Come’: House Republicans Brace For Even More Retirements

Latest
UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 26: Rep. Paul Mitchell, R-Mich., is seen before a House Armed Services Committee hearing titled “The Impact of National Defense on the Economy, Diplomacy, and International Order, ” in Rayburn Building on September 26, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Group
By
August 1, 2019 9:39 am
House Republicans are blaming their status as the minority party for the first time in eight years for the recent slew of retirement announcements, which some predict could have a damaging impact on efforts to retake the House, Politico reported.

And many believe the retirement announcements won’t slow down anytime soon.

“I believe there will be more to come,” Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY) told Politico. “Being in the minority weighs on members’ decision-making. … It is a new reality for many.”

Politico published a retirement watch list based on rumors floating around Capitol Hill. The list is made up of a handful of older members, moderate members, those facing difficult reelections and, of course, the two lawmakers currently under indictment.

Their predictions: Reps. Hal Rogers (KY), Jim Sensenbrenner (WI), Don Young (AK), Fred Upton (MI), Greg Walden (OR), Michael McCaul (TX), Kenny Marchant (TX) Ann Wagner (MO), Duncan Hunter (CA) and Chris Collins (NY).

In the last two weeks, five House Republicans have announced their retirements. While the uptick in lawmakers calling it quits has made some nervous, most of the departing members are from red districts.

