GOP Candidate J.D. Vance Pleads For Forgiveness For The Sin Of Being Anti-Trump

July 6, 2021 10:00 a.m.

“Hillbilly Elegy” author and Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance is real sorry about the mean stuff he said about Donald Trump, who was actually a wonderful president who did wonderful things and oh God please don’t be mad at me Mr. Ex-President, sir.

In a mea culpa transparently crafted for an audience of one man perched in Mar-a-Lago, Vance admitted during a Fox News interview on Monday that yes, he did criticize Trump in 2016 but “I ask folks not to judge me based on what I said in 2016, because I’ve been very open that I did say those critical things and I regret them, and I regret being wrong about the guy.”

“I think he was a good president,” he continued. “I think he made a lot of good decisions for people, and I think he took a lot of flak.”

Vance also argued that “the most important thing is not what you said five years ago,” but “whether you’re willing to stand up and take the heat and take the hits for actually defending the interests of the American people.”

The candidate’s backpeddling comes after CNN flagged that he had deleted several old tweets in 2016 in which he slammed Trump as “reprehensible” and announced that he would be voting for independent candidate Evan McMullin in that election.

“Fellow Christians, everyone is watching us when we apologize for this man,” Vance wrote in another now-deleted tweet on the day the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape came out. “Lord help us.”

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
